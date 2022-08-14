Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Gallen dominates, Rivera 2 HRs, Rockies beat D-backs 2-0

Diamondbacks Rockies Baseball
Joe Mahoney/AP
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jose Ureña throws to first base in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Denver, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
Diamondbacks Rockies Baseball
Posted at 10:43 AM, Aug 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-14 12:43:00-04

DENVER (AP) — Zac Gallen pitched two-hit ball over seven innings, Emmanuel Rivera went deep twice for his first career multi-homer game, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 6-0.

Gallen struck out six and extended his shutout streak to 14 innings over his past two starts. He gave up three hits in seven scoreless innings against Pittsburgh on Monday.

The Rockies managed just two singles and a walk against Gallen.

Alek Thomas made a great catch on the last play of the game to preserve the shutout, leaping and reaching over the wall in center to take away a likely two-run homer by C.J. Cron.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018