Freeland pitches Rockies past Kershaw, Dodgers 5-3

DENVER (AP) — Kyle Freeland outpitched Clayton Kershaw, and Brendan Rodgers had three hits as the Colorado Rockies snapped a six-game skid against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 5-3 win.

Freeland followed up his seven shutout innings at Milwaukee on Monday with another solid start, allowing three runs and six hits in six innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

In two outings since the All-Star break, the lefty is 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA.

Daniel Bard gave up a two-out double in the ninth but earned his 22nd save.

Bard signed a $19 million, two-year contract Saturday to stay with the Rockies through 2024.

Trea Turner homered for the Dodgers to extend his hitting streak to 17 games.