Freeland goes 6 to win 3rd straight, Rockies top Giants 4-1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kyle Freeland pitched six strong innings to win his third straight start, C.J. Cron hit his 19th home run and the Colorado Rockies got a rare road win, beating San Francisco 4-1 to end the Giants’ six-game winning streak.

Brendan Rodgers singled to extend his hitting streak to 16 games for Colorado.

Trevor Story doubled twice and scored two runs.

The Rockies had lost five straight away from home and were 13-44 on the road before Freeland and two relievers held down the Giants.

