Watch
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Freeland goes 6 to win 3rd straight, Rockies top Giants 4-1

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jim Gensheimer/AP
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland (21) throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the second inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Jim Gensheimer)
freeland rockies giants
Posted at 10:13 AM, Aug 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-15 12:17:27-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kyle Freeland pitched six strong innings to win his third straight start, C.J. Cron hit his 19th home run and the Colorado Rockies got a rare road win, beating San Francisco 4-1 to end the Giants’ six-game winning streak.

Brendan Rodgers singled to extend his hitting streak to 16 games for Colorado.

Trevor Story doubled twice and scored two runs.

The Rockies had lost five straight away from home and were 13-44 on the road before Freeland and two relievers held down the Giants.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018