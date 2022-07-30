Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Dodgers top Rockies 5-4 behind Urías, move to 20-4 in July

Dodgers Rockies Baseball
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon reacts after flying out against Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel to end the baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Dodgers Rockies Baseball
Posted at 11:50 AM, Jul 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-30 13:50:19-04

DENVER (AP) — Will Smith and Trayce Thompson each hit a two-run homer, Julio Urías pitched seven strong innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers continued their torrid July with a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

The Dodgers overcame 13 runners left on base and a shaky ninth inning by Craig Kimbrel to improve to 20-4 this month and 67-32 overall, both the best marks in the majors.

Smith added a single and reached base four times, while Urías used a fastball-changeup-curveball mix to hold the Rockies to two runs and four hits.

Chad Kuhl, who threw a three-hit shutout the last time he faced the Dodgers on June 27, gave up both home runs in Colorado's seventh loss in nine games.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018