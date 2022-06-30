Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Dodgers hit 3 homers, knock off nemesis Rockies 8-4

Dodgers Rockies Baseball
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black, left, taps starting pitcher German Marquez, who was pulled during the fourth inning of the team' baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Dodgers Rockies Baseball
Posted at 9:49 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 23:49:47-04

DENVER (AP) — Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Cody Bellinger homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers took advantage of Germán Márquez's struggles and early injury exit to beat the Colorado Rockies 8-4.

Trea Turner added a two-run double and Julio Urías pitched into the sixth inning as the Dodgers avoided a three-game sweep against their surprising nemesis.

The last-place Rockies had been 4-1 against the NL West leaders. Márquez left with an apparent throwing hand injury with one out in the fourth after allowing five runs and five hits, including Freeman's 446-foot solo drive to center in the first that extended his hitting streak to 13 games.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018