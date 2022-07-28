Watch Now
Díaz, Rockies rally off Graveman in 9th, stun White Sox 6-5

David Zalubowski/AP
Chicago White Sox's AJ Pollock follows his two-run single off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Carlos Estevez during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 6:30 PM, Jul 27, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Elias Díaz hit a two-run single off Kendall Graveman in the ninth inning, and the Colorado Rockies overcame the loss of starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela to beat the Chicago White Sox 6-5.

Senzatela, making his second start since returning from a shoulder injury, led 3-2 in the seventh when Leury García hit a comebacker off the pitcher's left foot that rolled away for a single.

After Lucas Gilbreath blew the lead, Graveman walked Colorado's first three batters in the ninth.

Robert Stephenson pitched a perfect ninth.

