Daza's double keys rally, Rockies beat Marlins 7-1

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies pinch-hitter Yonathan Daza gestures to the dugout after hitting a double that drove in three runs off Miami Marlins relief pitcher Cole Sulser in the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, May 30, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 5:56 PM, May 30, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Pinch-hitter Yonathan Daza doubled to drive in three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to help the Colorado Rockies rally past the Miami Marlins 7-1.

Miami's Jesús Sánchez hit the longest home run in the majors this season, a 496-foot shot in the second inning that reached the third-deck concourse at Coors Field.

Daza finished with four RBIs after adding a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth.

Garrett Hampson had a two-run triple and Brendan Rodgers singled in the bottom of the eighth inning to extend his career-long hitting streak to 17 games.

Colorado starter Ryan Feltner got his first big-league win.

