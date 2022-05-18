Watch
Cron helps Rockies end 12-game skid vs Giants with 5-3 win

David Zalubowski/AP
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb throws to first base to force out Colorado Rockies' Yonathan Daza to end the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 5:07 PM, May 18, 2022
DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in a three-run eighth inning, and the Colorado Rockies stopped their 12-game losing streak against San Francisco by rallying past the Giants 5-3.

Logan Webb retired 16 straight batters in pursuit of becoming the major leagues' first six-game winner and led 3-2 when pinch-hitter Connor Joe singled leading off the eighth.

José Álvarez relieved, Charlie Blackmon sacrificed and Yonathan Daza extended his hitting streak to 11 games with an RBI single.

Cron followed with a 454-foot drive to left on a 3-1 changeup for his 10th home run.

