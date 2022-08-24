Watch Now
Cron, Díaz hit 3-run homers as Rockies edge Rangers, 7-6

David Zalubowski/AP
Texas Rangers catcher Meibrys Viloria, right, loses the ball after tagging out Colorado Rockies' Elias Diaz as he tries to score in the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:07 PM, Aug 23, 2022
DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning, Elias Díaz also had a three-run homer and the Colorado Rockies overcame two three-run deficits for a 7-6 victory over the Texas Rangers.

Cron's two-out homer came after a fielding error by shortstop Corey Seager opened the door in the seventh. Charlie Blackmon beat out an infield single with two outs before Cron hit his 24th homer of the season.

Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe homered and drove in two runs apiece and Adolis García extended his hitting streak to 20 games for the Rangers.

The Rockies have won three of four.

