Cabrera takes no-hitter into 6th, Marlins pound Rockies 14-1

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies pitching coach Darryl Scott, front left, confers with catcher Elias Diaz, back left, and starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela after he gave up a double to Miami Marlins' Jorge Soler in the fourth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 4:52 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 18:52:36-04

DENVER (AP) — Rookie Edward Cabrera took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and struck out nine in earning his first big league win, Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered and drove in four, and the Miami Marlins collected 21 hits in routing the Colorado Rockies 14-1 in the first game of a doubleheader.

Cabrera, a 24-year-old from the Dominican Republic, used a fastball topping out at 99 mph along with a slider and changeup to baffle Colorado's lineup.

He allowed one hit over six innings, overcoming four walks and two hit batters in the Marlins' second win in seven games.

