Brewers edge Rockies 6-5 in 13, extend their NL Central lead

Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) hits an RBI single during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, July 22, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Posted at 9:46 AM, Jul 23, 2022
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luis Urías hit a bloop single to bring home the winning run in the 13th inning after Hunter Renfroe slugged a game-saving homer in the 10th as the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Colorado Rockies 6-5.

Milwaukee extended its NL Central lead to 1 1/2 games over the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Brewers were one strike away from their fourth straight loss when Renfroe ripped a 2-2 slider from Robert Stephenson over the left-field wall to tie it.

Milwaukee’s Josh Hader pitched a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts and a walk, a sign that the four-time All-Star may be breaking out of his slump.

