Braves, Rockies face schedule headache after postponement

ATLANTA (AP) — The Colorado Rockies game at the Atlanta Braves has been postponed due to a soggy field caused by rain. A makeup date was not immediately announced.

The NL East-leading Braves entered Thursday 3 1/2 games ahead of second-place Philadelphia.

The start of the game was pushed back almost 2 hours in hopes the wet field would become playable. There was more rain Thursday morning following steady rain Wednesday night.

The Braves and Rockies are not scheduled to play again this season and don’t have matching days off.

