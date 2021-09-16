Watch
Braves, Rockies face schedule headache after postponement

John Bazemore/AP
Members of the Atlanta Braves grounds crew work to cover the infield before a baseball game between Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies was cancelled because of rain Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Posted at 1:57 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 15:57:12-04

ATLANTA (AP) — The Colorado Rockies game at the Atlanta Braves has been postponed due to a soggy field caused by rain. A makeup date was not immediately announced.

The NL East-leading Braves entered Thursday 3 1/2 games ahead of second-place Philadelphia.

The start of the game was pushed back almost 2 hours in hopes the wet field would become playable. There was more rain Thursday morning following steady rain Wednesday night.

The Braves and Rockies are not scheduled to play again this season and don’t have matching days off.

