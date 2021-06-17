Watch
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Blackmon, Rockies shake off Tatis' 477-foot HR, sweep Padres

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
David Zalubowski/AP
Teammates run to Colorado Rockies pinch-hitter Charlie Blackmon, right, to celebrate after his walkoff, RBI-single off San Diego Padres relief pitcher Austin Adams in the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Denver. The Rockies won 8-7 to sweep the three-game set. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
charlie blackmon walk off padres
Posted at 6:34 AM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 08:34:47-04

DENVER (AP) — Pinch-hitter Charlie Blackmon singled home the winning run in the ninth inning and the Colorado Rockies shook off a monster homer by Fernando Tatis Jr. to beat the stumbling San Diego Padres 8-7.

Tatis hit a 477-foot homer, the longest of his career and his NL-leading 21st. He also doubled, but the Padres lost for the 13th time in 17 games.

The gametime temperature was 99 degrees at Coors Field, and the hot weather contributed to a big offensive day.

The teams combined for five home runs and 23 hits and neither starter made it out of the fourth inning.

Trevor Story drew a leadoff walk in the Rockies ninth, stole second and scored on Blackmon's single.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018