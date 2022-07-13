Watch Now
Blackmon hits 3-run homer as Rockies beat Padres 5-3

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon, front, is congratulated, after hitting a three-run home run, by Randal Grichuk, left, and Connor Joe during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:19 PM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 00:19:47-04

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon hit a tiebreaking three-run homer, Austin Gomber pitched six strong innings and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 5-3.

Blackmon's 14th homer capped a four-pitch rally off right-hander Mike Clevinger that turned the game in the sixth inning.

Connor Joe was hit by the first pitch of the inning, and Jose Iglesias dropped a single into right field on the third pitch. Blackmon then hit a 392-foot homer on the fourth for a 4-1 lead.

Gomber permitted one run and six hits. Daniel Bard pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 19th save in 21 chances.

