Bellinger has homer negated, Rox play small ball in 8-5 win

DENVER (AP) — In an afternoon game, Cody Bellinger had a homer negated due to a baserunning mistake, the Colorado Rockies played plenty of small ball to beat the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5 in their season opener.

The Rockies scored runs courtesy of a squeeze play, two wild pitches, a groundout, an error and three RBI singles.

Colorado started off on the right foot against Clayton Kershaw and the perennial NL West-champion Dodgers, who owned a 22-7 record over the Rockies the last two seasons.