Bellinger has homer negated, Rox play small ball in 8-5 win

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon, left, scores on a wild pitch thrown by Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Jimmy Nelson in the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 6:20 PM, Apr 01, 2021
DENVER (AP) — In an afternoon game, Cody Bellinger had a homer negated due to a baserunning mistake, the Colorado Rockies played plenty of small ball to beat the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5 in their season opener.

The Rockies scored runs courtesy of a squeeze play, two wild pitches, a groundout, an error and three RBI singles.

Colorado started off on the right foot against Clayton Kershaw and the perennial NL West-champion Dodgers, who owned a 22-7 record over the Rockies the last two seasons.

