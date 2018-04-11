Arenado charges mound, swings away, Rockies and Padres brawl

High Wind Warning issued April 11 at 3:21PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies star Nolan Arenado charged the mound after a fastball from San Diego starter Luis Perdomo sailed behind him, setting off a wild brawl that resulted in five ejections during a testy series at Coors Field.
Perdomo tossed his glove at a furious Arenado, and the big-hitting third baseman started throwing punches at the pitcher in the third inning. The benches cleared and relievers ran in from the bullpen. Arenado yelled at Padres catcher A.J. Ellis near the San Diego dugout and had to be held back, with Padres bench coach Mark McGwire helping keep them separated.
Just when the melee seemed to be winding down, Rockies starter German Marquez appeared to toss a towel toward the Padres, and Rockies outfielder Gerardo Parra appeared to throw a punch . That briefly heated things back up.
The night before, Rockies reliever Scott Oberg hit San Diego center fielder Manuel Margot in the ribs. Margot was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Wednesday. Before the game, Rockies manager Bud Black said Oberg had reached out to Margot to explain his side.
The feud carried over to the series finale, when Rockies shortstop Trevor Story was hit in the first inning by Perdomo and Padres right fielder Hunter Renfroe was plunked by Marquez in the second.
On the first pitch in the third, Arenado leaned out of the way to avoid the ball hitting him in the back and immediately took off for the mound. Perdomo tried to ward off Arenado by tossing his glove, but it sailed over the Gold Glove third baseman's head.
Once order was finally restored, the umpires met for several minutes before ejecting Perdomo, Ellis, Arenado, Marquez and Parra.
The fight seemed to fire up the Rockies, who scored five runs in the inning to take a 5-0 lead. The Rockies have been struggling on offense this season.