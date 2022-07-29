Watch Now
Anderson, Dodgers rout Rockies 13-0 to open 12-game lead

David Zalubowski/AP
Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner watches his three-run double off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jose Urena during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:40 PM, Jul 28, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Tyler Anderson and two relievers — including infielder Hanser Alberto — combined on a seven-hitter, and the Los Angeles Dodgers used another quick start to rout the sloppy Colorado Rockies 13-0.

Trea Turner had three hits for Los Angeles, including a three-run double. Gavin Lux also had three hits, and Will Smith finished with two hits and three RBIs.

A day after racing to a 6-0 first-inning lead against Washington, the MLB-leading Dodgers scored two runs in the first and four in the second against José Ureña.

LA's 10th win in 12 games extended its NL West lead to a season-high 12 games over San Diego.

