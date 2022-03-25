Alex Colomé has clear path to be Colorado Rockies' closer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz (AP) — Right-hander Alex Colomé has a clear path to become the Colorado Rockies' closer, although nothing has been made official.

The Rockies signed the free-agent right-hander to a one-year, $4.15 million contract to add a proven performer to the back end of the bullpen, which has not been on firm footing since Wade Davis had 43 saves in 2018.

That was the last season the Rockies finished with a winning record.

The 33-year-old Colomé has 155 career saves in a nine-year career that's included stops in Tampa Bay, Seattle, the Chicago White Sox, and Minnesota.

