Rockies' Kris Bryant has foot discomfort, will get evaluated

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Colorado Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant will undergo evaluation for the foot issue that kept him from playing Monday night.

“Kris has some discomfort in his foot,” Colorado manager Bud Black said after the Rockies’ 2-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. “It’s been sort of a gradual thing over the last few days. Today we just decided to take him out of the lineup to get a lot of treatment. We’re going to get re-evaluated tomorrow when we get to Denver with our doctors, some specialists, and we’ll see where we are.”

The Rockies are returning home to begin a two-game series with the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

Bryant, the 2016 NL MVP with the Chicago Cubs, is batting .300 with five homers and 14 RBIs over 36 games in his first season with the Rockies after signing a $182 million, seven-year contract in March. All five of his homers have come this month, including a two-run shot Sunday in a 10-9 loss at Milwaukee.

The 30-year-old Bryant isn’t the only Rockies player dealing with a foot problem.

Shortstop José Iglesias fouled a ball off his left foot that caused a bruise in the top of the second inning Monday. Iglesias finished his at-bat after walking around gingerly for a couple of minutes, but he left the game in the bottom half of the second.