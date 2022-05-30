Watch
Rockies and Nationals split doubleheader

Nick Wass/AP
Washington Nationals' Victor Robles, right, steals second as Colorado Rockies shortstop Jose Iglesias tries to make the tag during the fifth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Posted at 5:30 AM, May 30, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — José Iglesias had three hits and drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh, Chad Kuhl pitched 6 1/3 innings and the Colorado Rockies beat the Washington Nationals 3-2 to split a doubleheader.

Victor Robles homered, singled twice and drove in a career-high six runs as Washington beat Colorado 13-7 in the first game.

With two on and two out in the seventh, Iglesias lined a single to left against Kyle Finnegan (1-1) that scored C.J. Cron, who started the two-out rally with a walk.

Cron moved to second when Brendan Rodgers singled, extending his hitting streak to 15 games.

