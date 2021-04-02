Rest of Mets-Nationals series postponed due to COVID-19

The rest of the 3-game series between the New York Mets and the Washington Nationals has been postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak.

According to a statement, the Nationals said the decision to postpone the games was “due to continued follow-up testing and contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization.”

Thursday's game was also postponed due to COVID concerns.

The 2019 World Series champions said four players have tested positive for COVID-19, The Associated Press reported.

According to The AP, five players and one staff member are under quarantine after contact tracing determined they might have come into contact with the players who tested positive.

“I think this virus is a deadly virus, and we’re trying to do everything we can to protect our players and their families and our staff and the fans and the citizens of the DMV,” Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said in a press release. “I think to err on the side of caution is the right thing to do.”

Rizzo told the AP that the team does plan to play Monday against the Atlanta Braves.