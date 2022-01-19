Report: Nuggets apart of three-team trade sending Bol & Dozier to Boston

DENVER — The Nuggets' Bol Bol is on the move again.

After a trade that was voided with the Pistons last week, Denver completed a three-way trade with San Antonio & Boston on Tuesday night that sent Juancho Hernangomez to the Spurs; Bryn Forbes to the Nuggets; and Bol Bol, PJ Dozier & a 2028 second-round pick to the Celtics.

The trade was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Denver, Boston and San Antonio are making a three-way trade that includes Juancho Hernangomez to Spurs, Bryn Forbes to Denver, Bol Bol and PJ Dozier to Celtics, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 19, 2022

Last week, the trade between Detroit and Denver was rescinded after Bol didn’t receive medical clearance with the Pistons.

The Nuggets had finalized a deal to send the big man to the Pistons in exchange for guard Rodney McGruder along with a 2022 second-round pick via Brooklyn.

On Tuesday, Bol also underwent right foot surgery that was flagged in the physical with the Pistons according to Mike Singer from the Denver Post. The expectation is that Bol will be out 8-to-12 weeks.

Dozier is out for season with a torn ACL and a free agent after the end of the season.

