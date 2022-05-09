Report: Nuggets' Jokic voted NBA MVP for second straight year

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets won’t contend for a title, but in the MVP race, it looks like The Joker gets the last laugh – again.

Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic has been voted the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for a second consecutive season, according to ESPN basketball guru Adrian Wojnarowski.

The ESPN report says an official announcement from the league is expected this week.

Jokic, a seventh-year pro out of Serbia, followed his first MVP campaign in 2020-21 by posting MVP-caliber stats once again. He averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists.

He took home the league’s top honor with 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.4 assists per contest last season.

The MVP discussion revolved primarily around Jokic and Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid. Embiied averaged over 30 points and 11 rebounds, leading Philly to a fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Jokic is one of the most versatile big men in league history. Nuggets fans would like to pair Jokic’s prolific numbers with bona fide title hopes – and they may get a few more chances at it. Jokic is expected to sign a massive “supermax” contract this offseason in the ballpark of $250 million.