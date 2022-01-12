Rays bullpen catcher Ramirez dies at 28

The Tampa Bay Rays announced Tuesday that their bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez had died.

He was 28.

"Jean was an incredible teammate and friend," Rays manager Kevin Cash said in a statement. "He brought so much passion and energy each day to our clubhouse and bullpen, and his love for the Rays and baseball was evident to all who interacted with him. He had the biggest heart and most infectious smile. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Jean will be deeply missed."

The cause of death is not immediately known.

"We extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to Jean's family," Rays president Erik Neander said in a statement. "He was a caring teammate and friend. He exuded so much joy in all he did, and his kind heart was truly a gift to all. As we process this unexpected and difficult loss, we are grateful for the times we shared with Jean."

Ramirez was selected in the 28th round by the ballclub in 2016.

He had spent the last three seasons with the team as their bullpen catcher.