Rapids playing in first-ever Thanksgiving Day Major League Soccer match

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids will play in the first Major League Soccer match to ever be played on Thanksgiving Day.

The Rapids, who finished the regular season at the top of the Western Conference, will begin their Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs run at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in the Western Conference Semifinal.

They’ll take on the winner of round one, which will be either the Portland Timbers or the Minnesota United FC.

The Rapids had their most successful regular season in their history in 2021. It was the first time in club history the Rapids finished the season at the top of the Western Conference.

This is now their second season in a row making it to the playoffs.

The game will begin at 2:30 p.m. You can purchase tickets here .

The MLS Cup Final will take place on Dec. 11.