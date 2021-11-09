Watch
Rapids playing in first-ever Thanksgiving Day Major League Soccer match

Copyright Getty Images. All Rights Reserved.
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
COMMERCE CITY, CO - OCTOBER 05: The field is prepared ahead of the 2015 CONCACAF Olympic qualifying group play matches at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on October 5, 2015 in Commerce City, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
2015 CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying - Previews
Posted at 10:03 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 00:40:31-05

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids will play in the first Major League Soccer match to ever be played on Thanksgiving Day.

The Rapids, who finished the regular season at the top of the Western Conference, will begin their Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs run at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in the Western Conference Semifinal.

They’ll take on the winner of round one, which will be either the Portland Timbers or the Minnesota United FC.

The Rapids had their most successful regular season in their history in 2021. It was the first time in club history the Rapids finished the season at the top of the Western Conference.

This is now their second season in a row making it to the playoffs.

The game will begin at 2:30 p.m. You can purchase tickets here.

The MLS Cup Final will take place on Dec. 11.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
