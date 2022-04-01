Rantanen scores go-ahead goal, Avalanche beat Sharks 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored the go-ahead goal on a power play with 7:43 remaining, Pavel Francouz stopped 25 shots and the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2.

Andre Burakovsky, Darren Helm and Alex Newhook also added goals for the Avalanche.

Colorado earned their 27th win at home this season and are one away from tying the franchise record for home victories set in 2000-01 and matched in 2017-18.

Timo Meier and Brent Burns had goals for a Sharks team playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

Kaapo Kahkonen made 42 saves.

