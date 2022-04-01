Watch
Rantanen scores go-ahead goal, Avalanche beat Sharks 4-2

Sharks Avalanche Hockey
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, second from right, celebrates his goal against the San Jose Sharks with J.T. Compher, center Nazem Kadri and defenseman Cale Makar, from left, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 5:48 AM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 07:48:16-04

DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored the go-ahead goal on a power play with 7:43 remaining, Pavel Francouz stopped 25 shots and the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2.

Andre Burakovsky, Darren Helm and Alex Newhook also added goals for the Avalanche.

Colorado earned their 27th win at home this season and are one away from tying the franchise record for home victories set in 2000-01 and matched in 2017-18.

Timo Meier and Brent Burns had goals for a Sharks team playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

Kaapo Kahkonen made 42 saves.

