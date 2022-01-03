Watch
Raiders rookie Nate Hobbs arrested on misdemeanor DUI charge

Rick Scuteri/AP
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs warms up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. Hobbs was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge shortly after the team returned from a road game in Indianapolis. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, that dispatch received a call at about 4 a.m. about a driver asleep inside a vehicle parked on an exit ramp of a parking garage. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
Posted at 4:38 PM, Jan 03, 2022
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge shortly after the team returned from a road game in Indianapolis.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says dispatch received a call at about 4 a.m. Monday about a driver asleep inside a vehicle parked on an exit ramp of a parking garage. Police made contact and Hobbs failed a field sobriety test and was booked at Clark County Detention Center for a misdemeanor DUI.

Hobb's attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, released a one-sentence statement questioning whether the arrest qualified as drunken driving.

