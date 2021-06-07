Watch
Pulisic scores in extra time, US beats Mexico 3-2

Jack Dempsey/AP
Members of the United States celebrate a 3-2 win against Mexico in extra time in the CONCACAF Nations League championship soccer match, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Posted at 10:42 AM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 12:42:41-04

DENVER (AP) — Christian Pulisic converted a penalty kick in the 114th minute, backup goalkeeper Ethan Horvath stopped Andrés Guardado’s penalty kick in the 124th minute and the United States overcame an early defensive blunder to beat Mexico 3-2 in a final of the first CONCACAF Nations League that turned on three video reviews.

Gio Reyna and Weston McKennie scored as the U.S. twice overcame deficits.

Pulisic, fresh off of winning the Champions League with Chelsea on May 29, cut inside the penalty area and was pulled down by Carlos Salcedo in the 108th minute.

U.S. goalkeeper, Colorado’s Ethan Horvath, discusses game-winning save

