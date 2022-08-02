Profar homers, Clevinger deals in Padres' 4-1 win vs Rockies

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jurickson Profar homered for the third straight game and Mike Clevinger pitched seven impressive innings for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Colorado Rockies 4-1 in the opener of a five-game series Monday.

Trent Grisham also connected for the Padres, who won for just the fourth time in 12 games against the pesky Rockies this season.

Profar homered on the second pitch from Antonio Senzatela, his third career leadoff homer and the first time he's ever homered in three consecutive games. His shot to right field was his 12th.

