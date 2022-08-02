Watch Now
Denver7 | Sports

Actions

Profar homers, Clevinger deals in Padres' 4-1 win vs Rockies

Rockies Padres Baseball
Gregory Bull/AP
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela reacts as he works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Rockies Padres Baseball
Posted at 5:34 AM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 07:34:41-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jurickson Profar homered for the third straight game and Mike Clevinger pitched seven impressive innings for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Colorado Rockies 4-1 in the opener of a five-game series Monday.

Trent Grisham also connected for the Padres, who won for just the fourth time in 12 games against the pesky Rockies this season.

Profar homered on the second pitch from Antonio Senzatela, his third career leadoff homer and the first time he's ever homered in three consecutive games. His shot to right field was his 12th.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
denver7-sports-2020-4x3.png

Denver7 | Sports

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018