President Biden to review first image from Webb Space Telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope is expected to give NASA its clearest view into deep space.

The first image is expected to be reviewed by President Joe Biden this evening.

The Webb telescope is expected to essentially replace the Hubble telescope as NASA’s primary view into deep space.

The first image released tonight by NASA will be a tease of what is to come. More images will be released Tuesday morning.

A number of astronomy enthusiasts are planning events throughout the U.S. on Tuesday to celebrate the release of the new images.

“As we near the end of preparing the observatory for science, we are on the precipice of an incredibly exciting period of discovery about our universe. The release of Webb’s first full-color images will offer a unique moment for us all to stop and marvel at a view humanity has never seen before,” said Eric Smith, Webb program scientist at NASA Headquarters. “These images will be the culmination of decades of dedication, talent, and dreams – but they will also be just the beginning.”