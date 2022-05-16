Watch
Perez hits 2-run single in 9th, Royals overtake Rockies 8-7

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' Elias Diaz follows the flight of his RBI-sacrifice fly off Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Taylor Clarke in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 7:04 AM, May 16, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Salvador Perez hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the ninth inning and the Kansas City Royals recovered from blowing a six-run lead to beat the Colorado Rockies 8-7.

Bobby Witt Jr., Whit Merrifield and Emmanuel Rivera homered for the Royals, who took two of three from Colorado.

The Rockies overcame a 6-0 deficit by scoring seven times in the seventh.

Andrew Benintendi drew a leadoff walk from Rockies closer Daniel Bard in the ninth and Ryan O'Hearn singled.

A wild pitch and a one-out walk to Michael A. Taylor loaded the bases for Perez, who laced a single to left field.

