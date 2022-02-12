Watch
Shiffrin, Goggia take positive vibes from downhill training

Alessandro Trovati/AP
Mikaela Shiffrin of United States at the start of women's downhill training at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
Posted at 12:02 PM, Feb 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-12 14:02:52-05

BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin and Sofia Goggia have come away with positive thoughts after taking part in the first women's downhill training run at the Beijing Olympics.

The race is scheduled for Tuesday.

Shiffrin is still not sure whether she will enter what would be her fourth event of the 2022 Games.

So far she did not finish either of her first two races and was ninth in her third.

Goggia is trying to come back from a crash that left her with knee and leg injuries last month.

She showed up late in China and said she was happy that she did not feel any sense of fear in the start gate during Saturday's practice session.

