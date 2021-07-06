Watch
IOC gives athletes more scope for protest at Tokyo Olympics

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 1968, file photo, extending gloved hands skyward in protest, U.S. athletes Tommie Smith, center, and John Carlos stare downward during the national anthem after Smith received the gold and Carlos the bronze in the men's 200 meters at the Summer Olympics in Mexico City. Australian silver medalist Peter Norman is on the left. In a major shift in policy, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee committed to not sanction athletes who use their platform for social demonstrations. The USOPC stance sets up the possibility for conflict and confusion at the Tokyo Games, where the IOC will be in charge. (AP Photo)
Posted at 5:46 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 19:46:44-04

GENEVA (AP) — The IOC has finally relented to let Olympic athletes make gestures of protest in their field of play at the Tokyo Games.

It comes in a third update within 18 months of Olympic guidelines that try to limit where and how athletes express opinions at the games.

It includes for the first time greater scope within the athletes' event arena or field of play.

Protests on a medal podium will still not be accepted.

According to the Associated Press, athletes will be able to use gestures “after leaving the ‘call room’ (or similar area) or during the introduction of the individual athlete or team."

If a gesture is "targeted, directly or indirectly, against people, countries, organizations,” then athletes could face disciplinary action, the AP reported.

The IOC said the motion shouldn't be disruptive, which includes taking away an opponent’s concentration or preparation or "by unfurling a banner or a gesture during a national anthem," the AP reported.

The latest guidance appears to give athletes scope to copy the iconic Black Power-raised fist gestures of American sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics.

