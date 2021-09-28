Watch
Denver7 | SportsNuggets

Actions

Porter agrees to 5-year deal with Nuggets, worth up to $207M

items.[0].image.alt
David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - In this June 13, 2021, file photo, Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) controls the ball in the second half of Game 4 of an NBA second-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns in Denver. Porter Jr. has agreed to a five-year maximum extension with the Nuggets that could be worth up to $207 million. His agent, Mark Bartelstein, confirmed the deal to The Associated Press. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
r m
Posted at 8:52 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 22:52:59-04

DENVER (AP) — Forward Michael Porter Jr. has agreed to a five-year maximum extension with the Denver Nuggets that could be worth up to $207 million.

His agent, Mark Bartelstein, confirmed the deal to The Associated Press.

Porter’s agreement would be worth at least $173 million over five years and could rise to the supermax level of $207 million over that span if he reaches certain criteria this season.

He’s assured of making at least $29.8 million in 2022-23, a figure that would rise if he qualified for more by being voted onto an All-NBA team or winning the league’s MVP award this season.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Denver Nuggets

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018