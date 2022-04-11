Opening game of Nuggets-Warriors first-round playoff series will air on Denver7

DENVER – While we are still awaiting the full schedule for the Nuggets’ opening playoff series against Golden State, the series opener will air on Denver7 starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Nuggets lost in overtime to the Lakers Sunday to end the regular season, making them the 6th seed in the Western Conference. They will play the Golden State Warrior, the third seed, in the best-of-seven first round playoffs.

The Nuggets were still awaiting the full schedule for the series as of 12:30 p.m. Monday. As the higher seed, the Warriors will have home-court advantage for the series.

The Nuggets finished with a 48-34 regular-season record and ended the season with a better road record (25-26) than their record at Ball Arena (23-18).

The Nuggets went 3-1 against the Warriors this season, with two close victories on the road, followed by a split at Ball Arena.

Most recently, the Nuggets lost 113-102 on March 10 to Golden State at home.