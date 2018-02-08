Nuggets send Mudiay to Knicks, get Harris from Mavs in three-team deal

DENVER -- The Denver Nuggets made a deal on trade deadline day Wednesday, sending point guard Emmanuel Mudiay to the New York Knicks in a 3-team trade that also involved the Dallas Mavericks.

The Nuggets will get veteran point guard Devin Harris from the Mavs in return, and they sent a 2nd-round draft pick to Dallas as well. The Knicks will send a future 2nd-round pick to Denver.

Mudiay was the 7th overall pick in the draft in 2015 but never lived up to expectations. He averaged 8.5 points and 2.9 assists a game for the Nuggets this season.

Harris averaged 8.5 points and 1.9 assists for the Mavs this season.