Nuggets send Mudiay to Knicks, get Harris from Mavs in three-team deal

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 25: Emmanuel Mudiay #0 of the Denver Nuggets is guarded by Trey Burke #23 and Willy Hernangomez #14 of the New York Knicks at the Pepsi Center on January 25, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
DENVER -- The Denver Nuggets made a deal on trade deadline day Wednesday, sending point guard Emmanuel Mudiay to the New York Knicks in a 3-team trade that also involved the Dallas Mavericks.
The Nuggets will get veteran point guard Devin Harris from the Mavs in return, and they sent a 2nd-round draft pick to Dallas as well. The Knicks will send a future 2nd-round pick to Denver.
Mudiay was the 7th overall pick in the draft in 2015 but never lived up to expectations. He averaged 8.5 points and 2.9 assists a game for the Nuggets this season.
Harris averaged 8.5 points and 1.9 assists for the Mavs this season.