Nuggets' Nikola Jokic to be named NBA MVP, league sources say

DENVER – Nikola Jokic will be named the most valuable player of the National Basketball Association, league sources tell Denver7.

Jokic, also known as “Big Honey” and “The Joker,” won the NBA’s MVP award over the other two finalists, Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Philadelphia’s Joe Embiid. The Athletic first reported news that Jokic would be the MVP.

Jokic’s selection makes him the lowest-ever draft pick to win the league MVP and the first-ever Nugget to win the league’s top individual award. He was picked at No. 41 in the 2014 draft.

Jokic has blossomed in recent years and at age 26 had the best season of his career, transforming into a player compared to both Larry Bird and Magic Johnson at times during the ongoing playoffs.

He started all 72 games this regular season and totaled career highs in minutes per game, field goal attempts, three-pointers, free-throw percentage, assists and points.

He scored 26.4 points per game – nearly 6 ½ more per game than he did last season – and averaged 8.3 assists per game, the second-most ever for a center in a season, behind Wilt Chamberlain, who averaged 8.6 per game in the 1967-68 season.

Jokic also led the league in double-doubles and triple-doubles this year. Jokic is the first center to win the MVP award since Shaquille O'Neal in the 1999-2000 season.

He was the center point of a Nuggets team that dealt with injuries all year to its top players – particularly with guard Jamal Murray tore his ACL mid-April, and led the team in points, assists and rebounds per game, leading the Nuggets to a third-place Western Conference finish in the regular season.

In the playoffs so far, Jokic has shown why many considered him to be the league MVP. He’s averaging more than 31 points per game, 10 rebounds per game and 4.3 assists per game so far through seven. Jokic scored 22 points in Denver’s loss Monday night against Phoenix in the opening game of the second round.

The NBA is expected to announce the MVP in coming weeks. The Nuggets tweeted Tuesday after news leaked that Jokic had won: “How are y’all doing”

How are y’all doing — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) June 8, 2021

Michael Porter Jr. had also been named a finalist for most improved player but was beat out by former Nugget Jerami Grant, now with the Pistons.

