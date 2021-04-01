Nuggets' Nikola Jokic earns 2nd Western Conference Player of the Month honors this season

DENVER – Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has been named the Western Conference Player of the Month for March – the second time so far this season he has earned the honor.

Jokic nearly averaged a triple-double over 14 games in March and led the team to an 11-3 record, putting the Nuggets in fifth place in the conference to end the month.

The 26-year-old All-Star center averaged 27.1 points, 11.4 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game over the month and shot 59% from the field while posting a double-double in 13 of the 14 games and a triple-double in four of them.

Jokic was also named the Western Conference Player of the Month for December and January.

He is the first Nuggets player to win the award twice in a season and joins Alex English and Carmelo Anthony as the only Nuggets to receive the award twice or more in their career.

Jokic, who was a starter for this year’s All-Star Game and is thought to be in the running for league MVP this season, currently leads the NBA in PER and in double-doubles and is tied for second in triple-doubles. The center is also sixth in the league in terms of assists per game, at 8.2.

