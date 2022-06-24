Watch Now
Nuggets draft Kansas' Braun, acquire rights to UCLA's Watson

John Minchillo/AP
Christian Braun, right, is congratulated by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 21st overall by the Denver Nuggets in the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Posted at 9:39 PM, Jun 23, 2022
DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets selected Kansas guard Christian Braun with the 21st pick of the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-6 Braun averaged 14.1 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Jayhawks last season. His 12 points and 12 rebounds helped Kansas beat North Carolina in the national championship game on April 4. He played the entire game.

This is the first draft with general manager Calvin Booth as the primary decisionmaker for Denver.

The Nuggets also acquired the rights to the 30th pick and final pick of the first round, UCLA freshman Peyton Watson from Oklahoma City.

