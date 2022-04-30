Watch
Murray, Porter on mend, eager to provide lift next season

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray, left, and Michael Porter Jr. watch from the bench during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Oct. 6, 2021. The Nuggets sorely missed point guard Murray (ACL recovery) and sharpshooter Porter (back) this season. The talented tandem are on the mend and will be counted on heavily next season. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Posted at 8:40 PM, Apr 29, 2022
DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets sorely missed point guard Jamal Murray and sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr. this season.

They tried to make it back for the playoffs. But they weren't ready physically or mentally. Not to compete on the playoff stage as the Nuggets were eliminated by Golden State in five games.

Now, they have an entire summer to heal.

Murray will continue to recover from the torn ACL he suffered last April and Porter from another back surgery. They're eager to get this team back to where they envisioned — as an NBA title contender.

