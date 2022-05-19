Minnesota Timberwolves emerge as threat to poach Nuggets president Tim Connelly, sources say

The Minnesota Timberwolves have emerged as a potential threat to poach Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly, league sources told The Denver Post.

The Timberwolves identified a list of four big-name GMs — Oklahoma City’s Sam Presti, Golden State’s Bob Myers, Toronto’s Masai Ujiri and Connelly — to fill their vacancy, according to a person with direct knowledge of discussions. And the Nuggets’ long-time president was deemed the most “gettable,” from a financial standpoint, according to another source.

Nuggets governor Josh Kroenke did not respond to requests for comment on the situation.

Connelly, according to sources, is in an option year of his contract.

His tenure in Denver began in 2013 after his predecessor, Ujiri, left for a more lucrative offer from the Raptors. In the ensuing years, Connelly has built a team on the verge of title contention and has established one of the most functioning organizations in the NBA.

