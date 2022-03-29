Watch
Jokic's triple-double lifts Nuggets past Hornets 113-109

Rusty Jones/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) goes to the basket against Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Posted at 9:31 PM, Mar 28, 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists for his 19th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets held on to beat the Charlotte Hornets 113-109.

Aaron Gordon added 21 points and Will Barton scored 18 for the Nuggets, who earned a split of the season series.

Miles Bridges had 27 points and 11 rebounds and LaMelo Ball added 22 points, 11 assists and six rebounds for Charlotte, which fell to 1-13 in the second night of back-to-backs.

The loss dropped the Hornets to ninth place in the Eastern Conference, a half-game behind the idle Brooklyn Nets.

