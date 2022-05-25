Watch
Giannis, Jokic, Doncic, Booker, Tatum on All-NBA first team

David Zalubowski/AP
Posted at 11:10 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 01:10:36-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo, fellow two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum were voted first-team All-NBA, the first time in 67 years all five players were age 27 or younger.

Milwaukee's Antetokounmpo was the only player to receive all 100 possible first-team votes and finished with 500 points in his fourth consecutive first-team selection.

Denver's Jokic and Dallas' Doncic each received 88 first-team votes and 476 points.

Doncic joined Tim Duncan, Kevin Durant and Max Zaslofsky as the only players to make the first team three or more times before turning 24, while Phoenix's Booker and Boston's Tatum both were first-time selections to the first team.

