Watch
Denver7 | SportsNuggets

Actions

Denver Nuggets 2021-22 schedule released

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half of Game 4 of an NBA second-round playoff series Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
nikola jokic
Posted at 6:18 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 20:18:08-04

DENVER – The Denver Nuggets will kick off the season against the Phoenix Suns in Arizona on Wednesday, Oct. 20 and will have their home opener on Friday, Oct. 22 against San Antonio, according to the season schedule released Friday.

The Nuggets will play 10 of their first 16 games at Ball Arena and end the season with 13 of their final 20 games at home. The Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat are among those first few home games.

Other notable home games include back-to-back matchups Jan. 15 and 16 against the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz, respectively. They will also play the star-studded Lakers April 10 for the season finale.

The Nuggets currently have five games scheduled to be broadcast on TNT and one on ABC. Altitude Sports & Entertainment will carry the other 76 games, the team said.

Season tickets are on sale now and single-game tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Denver Nuggets

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018