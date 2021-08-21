Denver Nuggets 2021-22 schedule released

DENVER – The Denver Nuggets will kick off the season against the Phoenix Suns in Arizona on Wednesday, Oct. 20 and will have their home opener on Friday, Oct. 22 against San Antonio, according to the season schedule released Friday.

The Nuggets will play 10 of their first 16 games at Ball Arena and end the season with 13 of their final 20 games at home. The Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat are among those first few home games.

Other notable home games include back-to-back matchups Jan. 15 and 16 against the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz, respectively. They will also play the star-studded Lakers April 10 for the season finale.

The Nuggets currently have five games scheduled to be broadcast on TNT and one on ABC. Altitude Sports & Entertainment will carry the other 76 games, the team said.

Season tickets are on sale now and single-game tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m.

