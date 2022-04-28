Watch
Curry, Warriors hold off Jokic, eliminate Nuggets in Game 5

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green
Jed Jacobsohn/AP
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is congratulated by Draymond Green (23) during a timeout in the first half of Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Posted at 10:59 PM, Apr 27, 2022
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 30 points in his return to Golden State's starting lineup and the Warriors beat Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets 102-98 on Wednesday night to end the first-round series in five games.

Curry converted a three-point play with 1:33 left and scored again with 29 seconds remaining to held sent the Warriors on to the second round in the Western Conference.

Jokic scored 12 of his 30 points in the final 3:46 and finished with 19 rebounds and eight assists.

The Warriors advanced to play the winner of the Memphis-Minnesota, with the Grizzlies up 3-2 going into Game 6 on Friday night in Minneapolis. Memphis eliminated Golden State in the play-in round last year.

