Chris Paul has another big night, Suns rout Nuggets 123-98

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul had 17 points and 15 assists without a turnover, Devin Booker added 18 points and 10 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns routed the Denver Nuggets 123-98 on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.

Nikola Jokic had 24 points and 13 rebounds for Denver, a day after getting the NBA's Most Valuable Player award.

Deandre Ayton had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Mikal Bridges added 16 points for the balanced Suns.

Paul was particularly impressive and it appears his ailing right shoulder — which greatly limited his play against the Lakers in the first round — isn't much of a problem anymore. He had 21 points and 11 assists in Game 1.

Following the game, Nuggets coach Mike Malone called it "an embarrassing performance from top to bottom."

Game 3 is Friday night in Denver.