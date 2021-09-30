Watch
Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr.: “I don’t feel comfortable” taking vaccine

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - In this June 13, 2021, file photo, Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) controls the ball in the second half of Game 4 of an NBA second-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns in Denver. Porter Jr. has agreed to a five-year maximum extension with the Nuggets that could be worth up to $207 million. His agent, Mark Bartelstein, confirmed the deal to The Associated Press. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Posted at 9:02 PM, Sep 29, 2021
SAN DIEGO — Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. isn’t comfortable taking the vaccine for COVID-19 and is adamant there shouldn’t be a mandate for NBA players to take it.

Porter, in an interview with The Denver Post, said his opinion is based on two separate bouts with COVID.

“For me, I had COVID twice, I saw how my body reacted, and although the chances are slim, with the vaccine, there’s a chance you could have a bad reaction to it,” Porter said. “For me, I don’t feel comfortable."

“My stance on the mandate is it definitely shouldn’t be a mandate. It should be everyone’s decision. I see it both ways. If you want to get it because you feel more protected and you feel safer, and it’s protecting people around you, get it. That’s good for you. But if you feel like, ‘Oh, for me, I don’t feel safe getting it, then don’t get it,’” Porter said.

Porter isn’t the only Nuggets player unvaccinated. He, along with any unvaccinated teammate, will be subject to onerous testing and other restrictions. The guidelines are outlined in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Read the rest of the story from our partners at The Denver Post.

