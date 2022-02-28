Watch
Nuggets beat Blazers 124-92, extend win streak to 6 games

Craig Mitchelldyer/AP
Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton, left, shoots a 3-point basket over Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
Posted at 5:41 AM, Feb 28, 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — JaMychal Green had 20 points and 10 rebounds off the bench and the Denver Nuggets pushed their winning streak to six games with a 124-92 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Nikola Jokic had 18 rebounds, 11 assists and eight points before sitting for good with 2:22 left in the third quarter.

DeMarcus Cousins, signed by the Nuggets for the rest of the season on Friday, added 19 points and eight rebounds, and Denver's bench finished with a season-high 76 points.

Anfernee Simons had 16 points to lead the Trail Blazers.

