No Bones about it: Denver's Hyland, Jokic beat Embiid, 76ers

Matt Slocum/AP
Denver Nuggets' Bones Hyland reacts after making a three-pointer during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, March 14, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Nuggets 76ers Basketball
Posted at 5:34 AM, Mar 15, 2022
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 114-110 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Bones Hyland hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter for Denver and scored 21 points.

Joel Embiid finished with 34 points and nine rebounds for the Sixers.

He was clobbered on a drive to the basket with 3:13 left fell, landing on his tailbone. Embiid immediately grabbed at his back, but he walked off the court on his own power.

Denver's Jeff Green was whistled for a flagrant foul.

