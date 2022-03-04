Watch
Denver7 | Sports

Actions

NHL-leading Avalanche lose to last-place Coyotes again, 2-1

Avalanche Coyotes Hockety
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes with Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92), center Nathan MacKinnon (29) and defenseman Cale Makar (8) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Avalanche Coyotes Hockety
Posted at 7:31 AM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 09:31:46-05

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz scored early in the third period, Karel Vejmelka stopped 42 shots and the struggling Arizona Coyotes beat the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche 2-1.

Loui Eriksson also had a goal for the Coyotes, who entered the day trailing Montreal by a point for the fewest points in the league.

The Coyotes now have 34 and they handed the Avalanche their first loss after scoring first this season. They had been 30-0-3.

Devon Toews scored the lone goal for Colorado, which still has the most points in the NHL with 84.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
denver7-sports-2020-4x3.png

Denver7 | Sports

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018